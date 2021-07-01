Kenneth Euel Veal, 75, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at UAB Hospital. Funeral was held Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Peck Funeral Home. Burial was in Etha Cemetery in Cullman County.
