Johnny D. Terry, 74, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Crestwood Hospital. Graveside service was Monday, October 12, 2020, at Jones Chapel Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Johnny was the brother of J.H. Terry.
