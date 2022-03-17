Angelia Willingham Bowman, 53, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral was Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Grace Tabernacle in Courtland. Burial was in Willingham Memorial Gardens with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
