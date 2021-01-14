Paralee Randolph Howell Blaxton, 98, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at Decatur Health and Rehab. Graveside service was held Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Marcus Lipscomb officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
