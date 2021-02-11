James Croone, 78, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Decatur General Hospital. Funeral will be Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Jackson Memory Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in West Lawrence Memorial Gardens in Town Creek.
