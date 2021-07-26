Johnny Elton Terry, MOULTON

Johnny Elton Terry, 76, of Moulton passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at his residence. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. immediately following the visitation with Toney Pepper officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Garden.
John was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He was an entrepreneur with an adventurous spirit, an avid hunter and sportsman with a love for travel. At five years old, he started his first business, “Worms for Sail.” No typo, his spelling. In high school, he was a self taught barber and remained a master in diversification throughout his life. As a young man, he left Alabama to build a life in Michigan where he stayed actively involved in church life as a Youth Leader and Sunday School Teacher. He had a charismatic presence, a contagious laugh, and always went out of his way to help others in any way he could. He returned to Moulton, Alabama in 2016 after his retirement. His devoted wife, Elizabeth (Becky) Terry, provided loving care for him in his final years until his passing.
Survivors include his wife of forty three years, Elizabeth (Becky) Terry; five children: Johnny Elton Terry, Jr., Tammy Lynn Candela (Vinny), Ronald Edwin Terry, Larry Joseph Smith (Kari), and Pamela Yvonne Terry; seven grandchildren: Christopher Lee Terry (Jacqueline), Kaitlyn Kenyon (Caleb), Taylor Nichole Howes, Jordanne Justine Terry, Austin Texas Terry, Zachary John Howes and Shane Michael Smith; 10 great grandchildren and brother-in-law: Archie Terry Sr., and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Lela Terry; and one sister, Freda Terry.
Pallbearers will be Archie Terry Jr., Charles Maness, Kenneth Peebles, Sam Kerby, Harlon Jones and Barry Patterson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Archie Terry Sr., Larry Lang, Gary Terry and Gwen Terry.
The family extends gratitude to Gwen and the late Melba Terry, Brittany Parker, Pamela Simms, Kindred Hospice of Florence, Comfort Care Hospice of Decatur for their special care of our loved one. Special thanks goes out to Lori Kemp, Miranda Hutto, Shelania Dotson, Anna Wilson, and our Jones Chapel Church Family. For anyone we’ve missed we apologize and thank you for continued prayers.
The family respectfully requests that individuals who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine remain masked during the memorial service to protect the broader community.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences.
