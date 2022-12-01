LaVonda Tucker Dalton, 57, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022.
Burial was at Pine Grove Church on Monday, November 28, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her daddy, Vernon Tucker; brothers, Jerry, Rickey, Rodney Tucker; and sister, Doris Hester.
Survivers include husband, Timothy Dalton; daughter, Stormey Dalton; sons, Wesley Gray, Jesse Dalton (Chelsea Dalton); mother, Betty Tucker; and two sisters, Tara Abbott (Brad Abbott) and Nancy Tucker (Tommy Tucker); grandchildren, Jaden Alton, Cason Stephenson, and Beckham Dalton.
