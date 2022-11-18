Frances Corum Allen, DECATUR

Frances Ann Corum Allen, 80, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Her visitation will be on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Beltline Church of Christ. A celebration of life will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Steve Smith officiating. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.
Ann is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, James Donald Allen; son, Steve Allen; daughters, Jan Howell and Melanie (Joe) Betterton; grandchildren, Lauren (Rusty) McIntyre, Haley (Josh) Nelson, Russell Betterton and Wesley Betterton; five great grandchildren; sisters, Genia E. Corum and Suellen Perry; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Hobson Corum; mother, Lera Frances Bryant Corum; and son in law, Timothy Howell.
Frances Ann Corum Allen, better known as GiGi, was a caregiver to anyone that knew her. She was the best wife, daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother there was. One of her grandchildren called her the “best doer” which sums up the way she cared for her family. She loved attending church, traveling with her family, and sisters, flower gardening, and made the best macaroni and cheese ever. She was a wonderful role model to anyone she met and now her sweet soul will peacefully rest in Heaven.
Pallbearers will be Joe Betterton, Wesley Betterton, Russell Betterton, Rusty McIntyre, Josh Nelson, and Christopher Perry.
Memorial gifts may be made to Child Haven, Hands across Decatur and Decatur Animal Services.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfhandcemetery.com for the Allen family.
