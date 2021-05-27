Bob Johnson, 74, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. A Memorial service was held Monday, May 24, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Randy Lawson and Vlad Climaco officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Johnson.
