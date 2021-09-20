Funeral for Laconia Jones Terry, 95, of Hillsboro will be Friday, September 24, 2021, at Hillsboro Baptist Church, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Tommy Kirby, Rev. Brandon Kerby officiating and her grandson, Chad Cole giving the eulogy with Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Penny Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home. Mrs. Terry, who died Sunday, September 18, 2021, in Decatur, was born Wednesday, March 3, 1926, to Rev. Clyde Jones and Panola Henson Jones. She was a lifelong member of Hillsboro Baptist Church. She spent her life devoted to God, family and friends. She loved people and always found the good in everyone she met. She left a legacy that will be remembered by all that knew her. She was retired from 3M.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Laughlin Terry; brothers, Leonard Jones, Lloyd Jones; sister, Zora Lee Hale; grandson, Phillip Williams.
Survivors include: daughters, Joan Williams, Charlotte (Buddy) Cole; sisters, Geneva Hayes, Annie Kate Ray, Cindy Baxter; four grandchildren, Tracy Cole (Teresa) Williams, Matthew (Kristin) Williams, Chasity (Mark) Nichols, Chad Cole; 13 great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren; special friend, Linda White.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and family.
