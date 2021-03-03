Phillip James Craig, 71, of Town Creek passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Gerald Sherrill officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Courtland.
Born on November 2, 1949 to the late Clifford Craig and Nadine Craig Allen, Phillip was the owner of Happy Jack Tires since 1985.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Chambers; children, Tammy Tucker, James Craig, Donny Craig (Krystal), Kimberly Millsap (Josh), Vickie Thrasher (Mike), Glenda Cannon (David), Tammy Jeffreys (Jeremy), Tanya Chambers, Tonya Maples (Roger), Billy Long, Jennifer Long, Cindy Long, and Michael Long; 35 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, David Allen, Marthan Eads, Joe Craig, Katie Vanderford (William), Fred Allen (Becky), and Billy Allen.
Phillip was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Marion “Happy Jack” Allen; wife, Lynda Gayle Craig; sons, Johnny Craig and Ronnie Joe Craig; and brothers, Bobby Allen and Hollis Allen.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.