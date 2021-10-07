Billy Ray Amos, 85, passed away Sunday, October 3, 3021, at his residence. The family will have a private service later. Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Amos is survived by his daughter, Debra Amos-Norwood (Bobby).
Billy Ray Amos, 85, passed away Sunday, October 3, 3021, at his residence. The family will have a private service later. Lawrence Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Amos is survived by his daughter, Debra Amos-Norwood (Bobby).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.