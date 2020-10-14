Leland Jones, MOULTON

Leland Jones, 72, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Jones Chapel with Ray McWhorter and Harold Preston officiating.
Leland graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1966 and was an avid outdoorsman and meticulous gardener.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Vickie Jones; daughter, Heather Hood (Brandon); granddaughters, McKenzi Jones and Lili Beth Bolan, Layla Hood and Brayden Hood; sister, Montana Preston (Harold); and sister in law Betty Jones.
Leland was preceded in death by his parents, Benford and Lizzie Mardis Jones; brother, Thomas Jones and his in laws Onnie and Frances Terry.
Pallbearers will be nephews Todd Preston, Tommy Jones, Darrell Terry, Jeremy Hand, Cricket Terry, Bart Fleming, Brandon Henderson and Richey Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers Garland Jones, Darrell Jones, Gary Ashley, Joey Harville, Roger Jones, Kenny Jones, Tim Grimes, and Frog Givens.
The family extends an appreciation to Dr. Charles Coffey, Hospice care givers Kayla Whitehead and Amanda Patton and a special thanks to Julia Ray Hagood and Johnnie Terry and a multitude of friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
