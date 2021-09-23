Melba Reeves, 84, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at her residence. Funeral was Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Lynn Terry officiating. Burial was in Old Chalybeate Methodist Cemetery.
Melba Reeves, 84, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at her residence. Funeral was Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Rev. Lynn Terry officiating. Burial was in Old Chalybeate Methodist Cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.