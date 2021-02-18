Lorraine Coan, 79, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at her home. Funeral was Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Lorraine was married to John Russell Coan for 58 years.
