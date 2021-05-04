Marie Sherrill, 96, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Sherrill. The funeral was Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Rideout Brown Service Funeral Home in Decatur. Visitation began at 10:00 a.m.
She leaves behind her sons, Gary Sherrill (Beverly), Stephen Sherrill (Paulette), and Tim Sherrill. Her grandchildren are Jonathan Sherrill (Susan), Ryan Sherrill, Vanessa Johnson (Patrick), and Luke Sherrill (Heather). Preceding her in death were her grandchildren Brad Sherrill and Scott Sherrill. Her great-grandchildren are Sawyer Sherrill, Samantha Sherrill, Addie Johnson, Elliot Johnson, Gage Sherrill, and Kami Sherrill.
Howard and Marie operated the Spring Creek Fish Camp north of Courtland and Sherrill’s Restaurant in Courtland. Marie is best remembered in the area for her decades of employment at Piggly Wiggly of Courtland. She was a long-time member of the Courtland Baptist Church and was excited at the possibility of capturing the elusive Oldest Mother Award at the upcoming Mother’s Day service.
Memorials may be made to the Courtland Baptist Church Building Fund, the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or the charity of your choice.
To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Marie Sherrill, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.
Commented