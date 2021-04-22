Samuel Ray Key, 88, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021. Funeral was Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Jackson Memory Funeral Home with burial in Elmwood Cemetery in Town Creek.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Barbara
