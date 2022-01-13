Mikan Kerby, 71, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Helen Keller Hospital. Funeral was Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Gargis Cemetery.
Mikan is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jackie Kerby.
