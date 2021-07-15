Gary Randolph, 68, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, at his residence. Funeral was Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Caddo Cemetery.
Gary was the husband of Brenda Randolph.
