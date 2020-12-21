Melba P. Terry, 75, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital. Visitation will be from 12 noon till 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with Neil Fowler and Jim Nelson officiating.
Born on November 15, 1945 to the late Andrew and Mattie McCay, Melba was a member of Moulton Church of God.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Gwen Terry; sons, Gwen Terry, Jr. (Meleah), and Richey Terry; grandchildren, Michael Guthrie, Grace Cottrell (Drew), Hope Davis, Trenton Terry (Jessica), Delaney Tesney (Tanner), and Piper Terry; two sisters, and three brothers.
Melba was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Kim Davis.
Pallbearers will be Trenton Charles Terry, Tanner Tesney, Drew Cottrell, Keith McCay, Scotty McCay, and Jamie McCay. Honorary pallbearers are Delaney Tesney, Grace Cottrell, Hope Davis, and Piper Terry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
