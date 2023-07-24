Kathy Holmes, DECATUR

Kathy Holmes, 64, of Decatur, AL peacefully passed away on July 19, 2023, at Hospice Family Care of Huntsville, AL.
Born June 17, 1959, she was a graduate of Falkville High School (1977) and Rainey Beauty Academy. At the age of 49, she enrolled in the Midwest College of Oriental Medicine of Racine, Wisconsin, and graduated Cum Laude from their four-year program in acupuncture. Throughout her life, Kathy had a natural talent for seeing beauty all around her and a passion for calling that forth in the hearts and souls of those she touched. She expressed this quality with an artistic flair as a hairdresser in the Hartselle-Decatur area for nearly 40 years, and as an insightful and compassionate acupuncture practitioner in Decatur, AL until her passing. She practiced living a healthy lifestyle and enjoyed guiding others in appreciating the benefits of that wisdom. Kathy was also an accomplished artist—an avid painter who received awards for her creative mixed-media work on canvas. Later in life, she took up tennis and quickly became proficient as a tennis player.
She was the beloved daughter of Luther and Cozie Henry Holmes of Hartselle, AL. She is survived by her son Michael Gabriel Reed; grandson Grayson Carter Reed; partner Dwain Reed; Sister Juanita Jones (Raoul); Brothers Gary Holmes, Glen Holmes, Ronnie Holmes (Sabrina), and Mark Holmes; 11 nieces and nephews, and 6 great nieces and nephews.
Kathy loved God, her family, her friends, and especially her grandson Grayson and Grayson’s mother, Jessie Davis. Her inspiring presence will be missed by all who had the privilege to have known her.
Her life will be celebrated with a memorial service at a later time.
