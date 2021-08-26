Patricia Meares, 62, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Helen Keller Memorial Hospital. Funeral was Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in King Cemetery.
Patricia was the wife of Steve Meares.
