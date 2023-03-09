Karen Renae Kruse, 59, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at her residence. A graveside service was held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Aldridge Grove Cemetery with Bro. Collin Rutherford officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Karen Renae Kruse, 59, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at her residence. A graveside service was held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Aldridge Grove Cemetery with Bro. Collin Rutherford officiating and Lawrence Funeral Home directing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.