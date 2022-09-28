James "Jim" Gabriel Ramos, 85, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at NHC Moulton, Alabama. Jim was born in Honokaa, Hawaii, on February 27, 1937, where he lived until his high school graduation. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Frances Ramos; his brother, Frank Ramos, Jr.; and his sister, Shirley Blackman.
Jim is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jim attended Notre Dame and graduated from UCLA. His spirit of adventure led him to backpack around the world twice in his early years. After his travels, Jim decided to settle down in Moulton, Alabama, close to his double first cousin, Patti Ramos Terry. He was affectionately know as Uncle Jimmy to Patti's children - Billy Powell Terry, Jr., Penny Terry Lovett, Paige Terry, Piper Terry King, and Paula Terry Smith. Jim was a long time poultry farmer and dedicated Auburn fan. He was a friend to everyone he met and managed to see the beauty in everything and everyone.
Many thanks to NHC Moulton's nurses, staff and Dr. Tuckier for their awesome care. A private family service will be held at a later date.
