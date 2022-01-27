Shirley Ann Key Appleton, 74, of Hickory Grove passed away Friday January 21, 2022, at Decatur Morgan, Parkway Campus. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Rock Springs Cemetery.
Shirley was a good wife and mother.
Survivors include her son, Danny Dale Appleton Jr.; one daughter, Michele Robertson (Jason); two grandchildren, Madison Grace Robertson and Clay Christopher Robertson; and one sister, Mary Lou Horton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny D. Appleton Sr.; her parents, Archie Lawrence Key and Lou Agnes Thrasher Key; and one brother, Rayburn Key.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A special thanks to everyone who supported her and to Shondra Craig.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented