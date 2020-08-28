Stevie Wayne Pullum, MOULTON

Stevie Wayne Pullum, Sr., 60, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his home. Visitation will be from 6 till 8 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the funeral home with Keith Jones officiating. Burial will be in Corinth Missionary Baptist Cemetery.
Born on October 23, 1959 to the late Dallas and Doris Elrod Pullum, Stevie enjoyed working with his son’s lawn service and playing with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Regina Pullum; children, Wayne Pullum (Jenny), Dallas Pullum (Krystyn), and Katie Alexander (Richie); grandchildren, Andrew Sullins, Makayla Pullum, Hayden Thomson, Danica Pullum, Nicole Stafford, Hunter Bradley, Molley Bradley, Riley Pullum, and Ella Kate Alexander; brother, Bud Pullum (Eva Mae); sisters, Mary Newman, Nancy Simpson (James), Donna Ferguson (John); and several nieces and nephews.
Stevie was preceded in death by his parents, brother, James “Eddie” Pullum; and sister, Lois Pitts.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Pullum, Brian Sawyer, Scott Bendall, Andrew Sullins, Hunter Bradley, and Donny Newman. Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Pullum, Randy McKnight, Wesley McKnight, David Ferguson, and James Parker.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
