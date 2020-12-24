Patsy Kirby McMillan, 68, of Hatton passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM till 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in Lawrence Funeral Home Chapel with Scott Steadman and Calvin Jones officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Pat loved her family, Alabama Crimson Tide and watching all Hatton Sports compete. She loved to plant flowers, work in her yard and going to Thrift Stores. She loved her children and grandchildren and spending time with them. She was their biggest fan. Pat loved all her nieces and nephews. She loved to talk about the good old days and her stories of growing up. Pat was a member of Fair Haven Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Donnie Ray McMillan, three children; Denon McMillan (Brittney Sellers), Michelle Dotson (Jamie) and Donavan McMillan (Janet), six grandchildren; Austin Copeland, Alexander McMillan, Charley McMillan, Issabella McMillan, Brock Dotson and Addie Dotson, two brothers; Snooks Kirby (Sharon) and Danny Kirby (Dorothy) and two sisters-n-love; Martha Kirby and Joyce Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Paul Henry and Mary Kirby, four brothers; Phillip Kirby, Wade Kirby, Paul Edward Kirby and Bo Kirby, and three sisters; Judy Terry, Robin Logston and Possum McCay.
Pallbearers will be Austin Copeland, Jamie Dotson, Freddie Kirby, Paul Terry, Dwight McCay, Tevin Montgomery, Ryan Brackin and Robert Garrett. Honorary Pallbearers will be Alexander McMillan, Brock Dotson, Frankie McMillan, Danny Kirby, Snooks Kirby, Bruce Jones, Avery Young, Wallace Stanley, Michael Blankenship and Harvey Blankenship.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Faye Wilson, Lawrence Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Amedysis Home Health. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
