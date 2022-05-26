John Wayne Pitts, Jr. 51, passed away May 22, 2022. Funeral will be Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Jackson Memory. Burial will follow in West Lawrence Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Angie Pitts.
