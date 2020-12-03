Levolia Smith Jr., 80, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at his residence. A Homegoing Graveside Service was Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church Cemetery with Bishop Thomas Davis, Jr., officiating with Reynolds Funeral Home directing.
