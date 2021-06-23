Timothy “Tim” Wynn, 58, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. Graveside funeral was Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Bulls guard Zach LaVine says he's in for Tokyo Olympics
- 40 cows escape LA suburb slaughterhouse, 1 charges family
- Ohio ends incentive lottery with mixed vaccination results
- Emmert: NCAA crafting 'interim' NIL rules after court loss
- 'No zero risk': UK move to increase Wembley fans questioned
- Carli Lloyd makes U.S. soccer team for her 4th Olympics
- Civil rights trail book aims to make history easy to digest
- Jim Bakker, his church settle lawsuit over COVID-19 claims
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Hatton Monday; all lanes reopened
- Man accused of dousing woman in gasoline is back in custody after Thursday police chase
- Two arrested on drug charges in Moulton
- Lochte flops: Olympic career likely over after 7th in 200 IM
- Moulton man arrested for burglary at local business
- Police chase through Moulton Monday remains under investigation
- A walk across America brings two ecologists through Moulton
- Culver departs from East Lawrence
- Mother, two daughters strike gold in Alabama State Games
- Alabama juvenile lifer appeals life without parole sentence
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
Commented