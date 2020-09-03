Wayne Lovett passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Funeral was Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Elliott Funeral Home with Brother Scotty Letson officiating. Burial was in Harmony Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Lovett.
Wayne Lovett passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Funeral was Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Elliott Funeral Home with Brother Scotty Letson officiating. Burial was in Harmony Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Lovett.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.