Memorial service for Roger H. McNeece, 89, who passed away May 22, 2023, will be Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Coffey Center (next to Parkway Funeral Home) from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorial service for Roger H. McNeece, 89, who passed away May 22, 2023, will be Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Coffey Center (next to Parkway Funeral Home) from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.