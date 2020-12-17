Stephen Lee Fischer, 69, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at his home. Funeral was Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home with Spencer Bell officiating. He is survived by wife, Charlotte Ann Fischer.
Stephen Lee Fischer, 69, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at his home. Funeral was Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home with Spencer Bell officiating. He is survived by wife, Charlotte Ann Fischer.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.