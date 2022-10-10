Russell Coffey Jr., MOULTON

Russell Coffey Jr. passed on October 9, 2022 at his home in Moulton.
He was born November 9, 1928 to Russell Coffey Sr. and Bessie Mae Stockton in Lawrence County, Alabama.
Visitation will be at Elliott Funeral Home on October 14, 2022 from 12:00-1:30 p.m. with service to follow.
Burial will be at Moulton Memory Gardens with Military Honors.
Russell served in the US Navy before and during the Korean War on the USS Midway. After service he worked at the Savannah River Nuclear Plant in South Carolina. He then worked and retired from Amoco Chemical Plant.
He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church since childhood, where he served as trustee. In high school, he played basketball and football. He played on Sr. League softball teams, jogged and ran five miles a day into his early 80s. He volunteered every year with the Jesse Owens Run. He loved to garden and shared with the community. He loved golf, especially with his grandson and played in golf tournaments.
He loved spending these last years with his best friend and great grandson, Easton. He had a love for his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren that was unsurpassed. He loved taking roadtrips with his daughter and grandsons.
He was preceded in death by parents; wife, Dora Thompson Coffey; daughter, Patti Coffey Fergueson; granddaughter, Erika Lynne Frost; brothers, Dallas Coffey, Martin Coffey, Hayden Coffey (Vaudie); sister, Bea Boffey Evans (C.D.)
He is survived by daughter, Sandy Frost (Eric); grandsons, Elijah Frost (Audrey) and Kevin England (Jamie); great grandchildren, Brittany Case, Gabby Case, Easton Frost, and Emma Frost; Siblings, Willard Coffey, Arnold Coffey (Janice), and Jane Coffey Spivey (Ed).
