Lucile Rosier Greene, 96, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at her residence. Funeral was Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Jeffrey Culver officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Lucile Rosier Greene, 96, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at her residence. Funeral was Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Jeffrey Culver officiating. Burial was in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented