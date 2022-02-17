Donna Cartee Kelley, 66, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022. Funeral was Friday, February 11, 2022 at Elliott’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with Festus Grissom officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
