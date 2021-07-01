Jessica Ann Williams, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Timothy Lee Williams, passed away Sunday June 27, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Funeral will be Friday, July 2, 2021, at Oak Grove FCM Church, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Bobby Bentley and Rev. Shane Williams officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
