Carol Anderton, HATTON

Carol Anderton, 92, of Hatton passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Charles Garner and Bro. Bertis Ray officiating.Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Mr. Anderton was born May 24, 1928 in Lawrence County to Sherman and Etta Canups Anderton. He was a graduate of Hatton High School and served in the US Army from 1948 to 1954 with an Honorable Discharge. Mr. Anderton served faithfully as a deacon for Providence Baptist Church for over fifty years. He spent most of his life serving the Lord, his family and the community that he loved. He enjoyed farming and spending time with his family and friends. A favorite past time was playing Rook with friends.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Carmean Terry Anderton; his children, Brex (Eva) Anderton, Kathy (Rickey) Sutton, Barry Anderton (Lynn Slade), and Brian (Tammy) Anderton; his grandchildren, Blake (Jan) Anderton, Stephanie (Eric) Bacon, Kelly (Brently) Gresham, Crystal (Matthew) Webster, Jarron Sutton, Ethan Anderton, Eron (Robin) Coan and Nathan Anderton; his great grandchildren, Westyn Webster, Landon Bacon, Preston Anderton, Carter Bacon, Braden Anderton, KayLee Coan, Will Coan and Oakley Webster; and one sister; Jo Sibley Hawkins (Bill); and three sisters-n-law, Bobbie Anderton, Mildred Anderton and Clezell Anderton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Inas McCain, Cecil Anderton, Coy Anderton, Gitch Anderton, Leon Anderton, Sadie Terry, and Wayne Anderton.
Pallbearers will be Blake Anderton, Jarron Sutton, Ethan Anderton, Nathan Anderton, Matthew Webster, Eric Bacon, Brently Gresham and Robin Coan. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Garner and Hoyt Mayfield.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Rodney Harney, Dr. Gladish, Dr. Johnson and all the compassionate staff of Encompass Home Health care and Hospice of the Valley. The children would like express a special Thank You to their mother for her selfless love and care of their father during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Providence Baptist Church Building Fund.
