Dale A. Sellers, 78, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021. Graveside service was Monday, March 8, 2021, at Midway Memorial Gardens with Rich Thompson officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy D. Sellers.
