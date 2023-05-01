Funeral for Chris "CJ" Reese, 20, of Moulton will be Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home Chapel, at 11:00 a.m. with Chris Reese officiating. Burial will be in Morris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Guestbook available at www.parkwayfunerals.com
Mr. Reese, who died Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Danville, was born March 14, 2003, to Chris and LaRhonda Reese. He was a 2021 graduate of East Lawrence High School. He enjoyed catching critters, being outside and spending time with the love of his life.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Wanda Spenard, Dorothy Reese and Jackie Williams
He is survived by his father, Chris Reese and mother, LaRhonda Reese; grandfather, James Reese; grandmother, Doris Williams; love of his life, Emie Vandiver; bonus family, the Vandiver family; a host of other family members that he loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
