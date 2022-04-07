Evelyn Hill, 78, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. Graveside service was Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Vinemont with Rev. Kenny Rogers officiating. Parkway Funeral Home assisted the family.
