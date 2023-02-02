John Edward Jones, 92, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Funeral was Monday, January 30, 2023, at Red Bank M.B. Church. Burial was in Warren Cemetery with Jackson Memory Funeral Home directing.
