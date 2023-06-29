William Coleman “W.C.” Terry, 85, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his residence. Funeral was Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Parkway Funeral Home with Pastor Marty and Angela Baldwin officiating. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens.
