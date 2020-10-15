Lucian Terry, 86, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, of complications from COVID-19. Graveside funeral was Friday, October 9, 2020, at Smyrna Cemetery with Joe Pitt officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Lucian Terry, 86, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, of complications from COVID-19. Graveside funeral was Friday, October 9, 2020, at Smyrna Cemetery with Joe Pitt officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
