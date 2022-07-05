Colby Michael Sutton, MOULTON

Colby Michael Sutton, 38, of Moulton, Alabama passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Moulton Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Mark Milwee officiating. Burial will be at Midway Memorial Garden.
Born on November 11, 1983, Colby was a longtime employee of Hubbard and Drake. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children.
Survivors include his wife, Ashley Sutton; children, Tyelar, Evie, Livi, Colbin, Letty, Racen, Harper, and Tinsley; mother, Tina Cook; father, Michael Sutton; grandparents, Doris Quinn, and L.O. and Carol Roberson; sisters, Natasha Sutton Yarbrough (Chris), Anna Roberson Hopkins (Chase), and Tia Hollis; brothers, Kris Sutton (Brandy), and Tye Roberson; nieces, Ainsley Hall, Blakely Hall, Mallie Yarbrough, Ayla Kay Hopkins, Anna Vinson, and Allie Vinson; nephews, Zayde Roberson, Kaiden Grey, Drake Yarbrough, Brady Sutton, and Cash Hopkins; and many aunts, uncles and extended family.
Colby is preceded in death by his children, Kagen Sutton and Jayla Sutton; step-father, Kelvin Cook; grandparents, Sonny Thompson, Sr., Robert and Lula Harville Sutton; uncles, David Thompson and Leon Thompson.
Pallbearers will be his friends, Barry Boshell, Dale Burch, Tony Dutton, Randall Lindley, Brian Reeves, and Uriel Herrera.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind, 205 South Street E, Talladega, AL 35160 in memory of his daughter, Jayla.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
Commented