Ellen Clay Roberson, GEORGIA

Ellen Clay Roberson, age 58, of Big Canoe, Georgia passed away on October 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Decatur, Alabama on December 15, 1961 to her parents, Harvey C. Roberson and Ruth Crow Roberson of Moulton, Alabama.
Ellen grew up in Moulton, Alabama attending Lawrence County High School where she played on the Lady Red Devil volleyball and softball teams. After high school, Ellen attended Auburn University where she graduated with a degree in Communications. Immediately after college, Ellen joined Bellsouth Mobility and would go on to work for AT&T for over 30 years. During her years with Bellsouth and AT&T, she traveled the world helping to set up global communications through wireless technology.
Ellen is survived by her four siblings, Sandra Ferguson of Leighton, Alabama, Linda Stephenson of Southside, Alabama, Wayne Roberson of Birmingham, Alabama, and Jon Roberson of Lake Worth Beach, Florida.
Ellen’s light still shines for all of those who were lucky enough to know her. If you spent much time around Ellen, you probably remember the sound of her laughter. A friend of hers described it as “the most awesome thing there is. It brought us joy, made us smile and feel happy.”
We will miss her.
The family wants to thank everyone who kept her in their prayers and loved her as her family did. A special thanks to her neighbors in Big Canoe who watched over her.
A private celebration of life will be held in November at her home in Big Canoe, Georgia. The family requests that donations in memory of Ellen be made to Georgia Mountains Hospice, P.O. Box 580, Jasper, Georgia 30143.
