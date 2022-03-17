Lois Marie King, 66, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at her residence. Funeral was Monday, March 14, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial was in Union Hill Cemetery.
Lois was the wife of Harold King for 47 years.
