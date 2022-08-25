Charles “Chris” Thomas, 64, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at his residence. Visitation was Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Parkway Funeral Home. The family had a private graveside at The Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Beth Thomas.
