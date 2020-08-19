Iris Linda Evans, CAIRO, GA

October 7, 1947 – August 17, 2020
Private graveside memorial services for Iris Linda Evans, 72, of Cairo, GA, are Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Providence Community Cemetery, Whigham, GA. Rev. Bryan Gainous and Rev. Ron McCaskill will officiate. Ms. Linda passed away at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, GA, on Monday, August 17, 2020.
Ms. Linda was born on October 7, 1947, in Moulton, AL, to the late Kenneth Weatherwax and Wilma Gillespie Weatherwax. She was the owner and operator of Badcock Home Furniture & More in Cairo until 2010. Ms. Linda continued to work with her son, Jay, until her passing. She is a member of the Providence Baptist Church in Whigham.
Survivors include: sons, Richard Blair Evans (Aggie) of Cairo, GA, Jay Patrick Evans (Wendy) of Whigham, GA; daughter, Kellie Evans Dollar (Cliff) of Bainbridge, GA; grandchildren, Keagan Nicole Winters (Chance) of Enterprise, AL, Joshua Caleb Evans of Ray City, GA, Melinda Blaire Roughton of Tifton, GA, Retta Grace Evans of Valdosta, GA, Carlee Rae Dollar of Bainbridge, GA, Dru Dollar of Bainbridge, GA, Alexa Jade Morton of Whigham, GA; great-grandchildren, Chloe Winters of Enterprise, AL, Tayler Iris Justice of Tifton, GA; brother, Joseph Alan Weatherwax (Tammy) of Moulton, AL; sister-in-law, Suzanne Weatherwax of Rainbow City, AL; and a host of nieces, nephews, “Grady County Yard Youngins” and her adopted Walden family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Kenneth Weatherwax, Jr., John Weatherwax.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Linda’s memory to: Roddenbery Memorial Library, 320 North Broad Street, Cairo, GA 39828.
Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com.
