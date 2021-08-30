Garner O’Neal Terry, 91, of Loosier Community, departed this earth and went to his heavenly home on August 28, 2021. Mr. Terry was a long-time member of the Loosier Church of Christ, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed gardening, family time and sitting in the yard watching the animals. Mr. Terry raised three daughters and was a great role model for his girls and grandchildren and was quick to help anyone in need.
Mr. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Alvie Lee and Carrie Terry, an infant sister and daughter, Anita Parker.
He is survived by his daughters: Beverly Morris Spicer (Buck), and Malinda Hutchinson Ray (Greg); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Ozell Mardis; brother, Greer Terry; and nieces and nephews. Burial will be at Loosier Church of Christ Cemetery on September 2, 2021. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. at Elliott Brown-Service Funeral Home.
